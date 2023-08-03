Where's our Baldur's Gate 3 review?

After a whopping two years, nine months, and a few weeks, Larian's Dungeons and Dragons-fuelled epic Baldur's Gate 3 finally leaves Early Access today on PC - but we won't have a review for you on Eurogamer just yet.

Why? Well, the embargo has just lifted but, simply put, we just haven't had enough time to play it - not the full version 1.0, at least. Our review code arrived just a couple of days ago and this game, as you might have heard, is massive. We want to do it justice with a thorough look - within reason - so we need quite a bit more time (and frankly, we wouldn't be able to get through even regular-sized RPGs in that time anyway).

How much more time we'll take is… a good question. To play it safe we can say it definitely won't be any sooner than a week from now, and there's a chance it may take a fair bit longer. We want to balance giving our lovely readers an idea of what we think as soon as possible, with giving the game as fair a shake as possible too. If a full review ends up looking like a very long way off, we'll get you some in-progress impressions of the 1.0 version.

In the meantime though, we have plenty of coverage ready to go for you right now. Bertie's put together a fascinating look at why the crossover appeal of Baldur's Gate 3 to the Dungeons & Dragons audience, and vice versa, is so exciting. And for those who want a proper idea of what's what, and he also interviewed Larian studio head Swen Vincke very recently, which makes for a fantastic read to tide you over.

Our guides team meanwhile have an extremely useful set of Baldur's Gate 3 tips - not just for beginners - from a combination of both their experience and our assorted time with the game in both Early Access and its full version. And, our video team has their first of surely many videos ready to go right now, embedded above.

Hopefully that keeps you ticking over for now then - and if not, spare a thought for the poor console fans, who don't even get to play it yet. As a reminder, it hits PS5 first on September 6th, and then Xbox Series X/S at an unannounced time after that.