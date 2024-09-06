Here's a look at Baldur's Gate 3 patch 7's new evil endings

Yesterday, Larian released Patch 7 for Baldur's Gate 3 on PC. This patch sorts out some lingering bugs and adds a number of new features to the game, including additional evil ending cinematics (more on those in a moment).

This patch also added official mod support to the PC version of the game, with the aim to get this patch onto consoles and Mac sometime next month.

However, if you are a PC player who wants to hold off updating their copy of Baldur's Gate 3 with this recent patch for whatever reason, you can do just that.

12 Awesome Baldur's Gate 3 Beginners Tips and Tactics - How to get the Best Start in Baldur's Gate 3.

In a follow-up post to yesterday's Patch 7 announcement, the Baldur's Gate 3 developer said it had also made a Patch 6 beta branch for those " who want to to allow more time for mod authors to update their mods, continue to play on multiplayer with Mac, or keep console cross-saves working!" Huzzah!

Here's what you need to do, as laid out by Larian, to head down this Patch 6 beta branch:

Right click on BG3 in your Steam Library > Properties > Betas On Beta Participation select: release_patch6_hf9

And, that's all there is to it.

So, now... those evil endings I mentioned. Please note, the below will contain spoilers for Baldur's Gate 3, so if you want to keep any ending details as a surprise, this image break is your cue to head elsewhere now.

She is leaning back to avoid Baldur's Gate 3 spoilers, which as a reminder, there are below! | Image credit: Larian

Right, let's have at it.

Larian has well and truly delivered with its batch of evil ending cinematics, so much so that Baldur's Gate 3's tiefling Barbarian Karlach was actually trending on social media yesterday. As pointed out by one fan, Karlach's ending is "absolutely metal", with the tiefling going "absolutely insane! Holy shit, what a delivery!!"

This ending sees Karlach ripping her heart out of her chest, having released a lot of not so friendly beasties on the city folk. Oof!

Lae'zel, meanwhile, kicks off her war on Vlaakith and rides off on the back of a dragon, while ol' Astarion proclaims himself a Sun King.

Larian previously stated Baldur's Gate 3's official mod support would be a handover moment to players, though the studio will continue to provide updates afterwards.

This is something Larian has impressed further today, with the team's director of publishing Michael Douse confirming more updates will come.

"We ain't gonna talk about what's coming for the game because it puts undue pressure on the devs, but there are things we've said we'll do that are still coming, and the chefs must cook," he wrote on X this afternoon.

Karlach's actor Samantha Béart seems pleased with how these new endings have been received, sharing one particularly enthusiastic response to the tiefling's portrayal.

"I'm framing this," Béart wrote on social media, with an accompanying picture detailing just what Karlach's evil ending did for one fan. Whatever floats your boat, I guess!

So the last patch of BG3 has been implemented, the evil endings are out (careful of spoilers, Karlach enjoyers), and I'm framing this 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/yPzwzosbI4 — Samantha Béart is Karlach ❤️‍🔥 (@SamanthaBeart) September 5, 2024

As for what's next, Larian previously confirmed Baldur's Gate 4 was briefly toyed with before the studio decided to try something new instead.

The developer is yet to formally reveal its next project, it has confirmed two games are currently in the works - both of which will be based on its own IPs and described as the studio's "best work ever".