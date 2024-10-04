Larian says Baldur's Gate 3 console mods "smashing records" just a week after release

Larian is in another of its celebratory moods, applauding the barnstorming - and apparently record-smashing - success of Baldur's Gate 3 mods on consoles just a week after their arrival.

While Baldur's Gate 3 has had official mod support on PC since August - giving players access to a new Mod Manager and a range of official modding tools - it's only been available to console and Mac players since the beginning of October.

And it looks like players have been going wild following their arrival on new platforms, with an infographic shared on Larian's social media channels revealing over 1.7m mods were downloaded in the first 24 hours of release on consoles. That is, admittedly, just a fraction of the 22m mods that have been downloaded since Baldur's Gate 3's Patch 7 launched for PC in August, but it's an impressive start all the same.

According to Larian's figures, that means over 40 percent of Baldur's Gate 3 players have now dabbled with mods since their official arrival, with over 2,000 mods having been uploaded by 768 mod creators in that time. Granted, the overwhelming majority of Baldur's Gate 3 mods are currently PC-exclusive, with a little over 70 available on consoles right now as part of Larian's curation process, but the developer does say more will continue to release.

"Thank you to the mod authors who have been bringing their creations to life with the BG3 Toolkit," Larian concluded, "and thank you to all of the players now causing chaos in Faerûn."

Mods have been available on console and Mac for less than a week, and you’re already smashing records!



Last month bought the news Baldur's Gate 3 was a step closer to getting the series' classic real-time with pause combat thanks to one enterprising modder, but there was plenty to chew through even before official modding became a thing.