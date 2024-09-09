Baldur's Gate 3's developer mode already unlocked

Baldur's Gate 3's latest and much-anticipated seventh patch is here, and we're already making the most of it. As announced by Larian Studios' Swen Vincke, "modding is pretty big - we had more than a million mods installed in less than 24 hours".

Fans have taken it even further, though, with one uploading a mod that "unlocks all the disabled features and enables writer permissions for the Baldur's Gate 3 toolkit", which includes level editing, save editing, "and more".

The BG3 Toolkit Unlocked mod - now available over at NexusMods (thanks, PC Gamer) - is especially exciting because it essentially gives Baldur's Gate 3's own community the ability to develop and add whole new areas, quests, and campaigns.

It also gives fans the power to poke around behind the scenes and potentially restore lost or cut content.

This should be particularly exciting for some given mods are big business right now, with the volunteer-made and free-to-play Fallout: London becoming the "fastest-redeemed" game of all time on GOG. The fan-made mod - which is being distributed for free via GOG's platform, hence why the digital games distributor can't use terms like "fastest-selling" - was redeemed more than 500,000 times in its first 24 hours.

As for what's next? Larian previously confirmed Baldur's Gate 4 was briefly toyed with before the studio decided to try something new instead, calling it the studio's "best work ever".