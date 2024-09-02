Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 out "next week" on PC, bringing modding support and more evil endings

Baldur's Gate 3 PC players will soon be able to get their hands on the game's coveted Patch 7.

This patch was previously in beta, and while we don't have an exact date for its full release, we know it's arriving imminently, courtesy of Larian's Swen Vincke during a Pax West panel this weekend.

The patch is set to include mod support, as well as split screen updates, improvements to combat in Honour Mode, new evil endings cinematics, bug fixes and more.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings 13 Baldur’s Gate 3 Advanced Tips and Tactics - How to Keep Your Party Alive in Baldur's Gate 3. Watch on YouTube

"Patch 7 is coming out next week," Vincke announced during the Baldur's Gate 3 retrospective, to much applause.

"Our goal is to do cross-platform modding support, which is not the easiest thing in the world because we have to make it work on consoles and on PC," Vinke continued. "We'll start with the PC version. The console version will come a bit later because it has to go through a bunch of submission processes. It also gives us the time to see whatever goes wrong and fix it."

The studio will also be hosting a number of videos and such on its channel highlighting the Baldur's Gate 3 modding community, so keep an eye out for those.

In a subsequent post on social media platform X, the Baldur's Gate 3 account again affirmed the patch's PC release window, adding: "With so many changes and new features arriving in this patch, it'll take a little longer to get these to you on console and Mac - but don't worry, you'll be murdering your enemies and installing mods in no time."

In case you missed it, Patch 7 is coming to PC next week!



With so many changes and new features arriving in this patch, it’ll take a little longer to get these to you on console and Mac - but don’t worry, you’ll be murdering your enemies and installing mods in no time. pic.twitter.com/G7DzctYwKk — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) August 31, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Back in June, Vincke stated Baldur's Gate 3's official mod support would be a handover moment to players, though the studio will continue to provide updates afterwards.

For more background on Patch 7, and Baldur's Gate 3's Dark Urge playthrough, be sure to check out our Bertie's interview with writing director Adam Smith: The making of the Dark Urge in Baldur's Gate 3.