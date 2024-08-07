197K Baldur's Gate 3 players banged Halsin in bear form, reveals Larian's anniversary stats

Exactly one year (and four days) after Baldur's Gate 3's version 1.0 release, developer Larian is celebrating the highly acclaimed RPG's first anniversary by releasing a whole bunch of revealing players stats. Which, among other things, confirm that 30 percent of the 30 percent of players who opted to sex Halsin sexed Halsin in bear form.

Larian's newly unveiled birthday stats get pretty granular, and I'll be glossing over the spoiler-y ones here (as well as the ones that mean absolutely nothing to me because I'm still prancing round the crash site right at the start desperately wishing I had more time to play). Instead, let us discuss the more universal revelations, such as the news 75m companion kisses have been shared in Baldur's Gate 3 over the last year, with 27m of those landing on the lips of Shadowheart, while 15m were planted on Astarion's puckered mouth-hole. And right at the bottom of the smoochy charts? Poor old Minthara with just 169,937 kisses. Which, let's be honest, is probably still way above average for most people.

And while we're on the subject of romance, it should be noted that around 197K players opted to bang Halsin in his now legendary bear form (out of the 658K players total that danced down O-street with the hunky Wood Elf Druid), while approximately 407K people were up for mind flayer tentacle sex when the opportunity arose. Absolutely no kink-shaming here.

In slightly less erotic matters, the Paladin has proven to be the most common class pick for Baldur's Gate 3 players, being almost twice as popular as last-place pick, the Cleric. As for the most popular race pick, that'll be elf, which has been chosen nearly five times as much as the halfling, down at the bottom. Elsewhere, Scratch the dog was petted over 120m times, officially making him the goodest boy, while 141,660 players attempted to pet His Majesty - and are now, presumably, scraping their faces off the floor. Curiously, exactly the same number of players managed to complete Baldur's Gate 3's hardcore Honour Mode, so read into that what you will.

It’s been a year since Baldur’s Gate 3 was released, and you know what we’ve realised?



Over a quarter of you can’t be trusted to not pick a fight with a djinni, and a surprising amount of you enjoy bear sex and tentacles.



Who’d have thought? pic.twitter.com/kU9fAH6tnZ — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) August 7, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For the more spoiler-y stats, you'll be wanting to head over to Larian's illuminating series of posts on social media - but I think it'd be remiss of me not to at least leave you with the news that 1.9m players got themselves turned into cheese. A feta worse than death, indeed.

Larian does, of course, still have a few things up its sleeve before it's ready to wave goodbye to Baldur's Gate 3 for good, with incoming features including mod support (currently in closed beta), crossplay, a photo mode, gameplay tweaks, and quality-of-life improvements.

As Larian boss Swen Vincke recently confirmed, a Baldur's Gate 4 was briefly toyed with before the studio opted to tackle something new instead. And while Larian is yet to formally reveal its next project, it has confirmed two games are currently in the works - both based on its own IPs and described by Vincke as "our best work ever."