Assassin's Creed Aztec rumour squashed

Don't expect to see an Aztec setting for Assassin's Creed in the near future - despite a high-profile rumour to the contrary.

Yesterday, a claim the next Assassin's Creed game would be set in the Aztec era gained traction online, sourced from a Twitter user who had previously leaked details of fellow Ubisoft series Far Cry.

Now, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has debunked the Aztec claim - while also corroborating Eurogamer's reporting earlier this year that Baghdad would be featured in the franchise's next title.

"The next AC game is Rift, which is set in Baghdad," Schreier wrote on reddit. "After that will be AC Infinity, and while that's going to include a bunch of different games/experiences/biomes/whatever you want to call them, I've heard about the main two and neither of them are Aztec."

Rift is the codename for Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed release, which is being designed as a smaller, stealth-focused experience compared to the series' recent mammoth games.

Bloomberg previously published details of Rift back in February, and stated it would feature popular Valhalla character Basim.

At the time, Eurogamer noted it had also heard details of Rift's production, including plans for it to feature Baghdad - a detail Schreier has now repeated.

Infinity, meanwhile, is the major Assassin's Creed project being worked on by Ubisoft Quebec and Montreal - both of the franchise's two lead development studios. It will reportedly feature multiple time periods, settings, stories and characters with additional parts of the game launching over time.

Ubisoft has said it will "unveil the future of Assassin's Creed" in September, following ongoing fan celebrations of the series 15th anniversary.

Valhalla's ambitious post-launch content also now has an end date, with the game's final epilogue due to be added as a free update at the end of the year.