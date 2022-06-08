Apple iOS 16 adds native support for Nintendo Switch Pro controller and Joy-Con

Apple iOS 16 adds native support for Nintendo Switch Pro controller and Joy-ConPhoning it in.
Apple's incoming iOS 16 operating system will natively support Nintendo's Switch Pro controller and Joy-Con.
Already in developer testing before a full public rollout this autumn, iOS 16 will allow you to use Nintendo's controllers to play games - or do anything else app makers might imagine.
The addition of Switch controller support follows the inclusion of support for both the PlayStation 5 DualSense and the Xbox Series X/S controllers last year, as part of iOS 14.5.
Discussing the new addition, Apple engineer Nat Brown revealed a trick to pair the Joy-Con as a single controller or split them to use as two individual units: by simply holding the bottom face buttons (Capture and Home) for a few seconds.
Test away. Lmk if you hit any issues. With both paired, hold the bottom face buttons (left “capture”, right “home”) for a few seconds to join the Joy Cons into one controller and do it again to split them.— Nat Brown (@natbro) June 6, 2022
Nintendo has not yet commented on the move - and there's no suggestion the Switch controllers will be incorporated into any of Nintendo's iPhone games.
