Apple iOS 16 adds native support for Nintendo Switch Pro controller and Joy-Con

Apple's incoming iOS 16 operating system will natively support Nintendo's Switch Pro controller and Joy-Con.

Already in developer testing before a full public rollout this autumn, iOS 16 will allow you to use Nintendo's controllers to play games - or do anything else app makers might imagine.

The addition of Switch controller support follows the inclusion of support for both the PlayStation 5 DualSense and the Xbox Series X/S controllers last year, as part of iOS 14.5.

Discussing the new addition, Apple engineer Nat Brown revealed a trick to pair the Joy-Con as a single controller or split them to use as two individual units: by simply holding the bottom face buttons (Capture and Home) for a few seconds.

Test away. Lmk if you hit any issues. With both paired, hold the bottom face buttons (left "capture", right "home") for a few seconds to join the Joy Cons into one controller and do it again to split them. — Nat Brown (@natbro) June 6, 2022

Nintendo has not yet commented on the move - and there's no suggestion the Switch controllers will be incorporated into any of Nintendo's iPhone games.