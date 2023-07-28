Another exquisite Lords of the Fallen gameplay trailer released, PC specs revealed

Hexworks has released an extended gameplay presentation for Lords of the Fallen, and as we have come to expect, it looks exquisite.

The presentation gave us another chance to see the harrowing environments we will be presented with on release. We will be able to explore Axiom, the realm of the living, and Umbral, the realm of the dead.

Each of these realms will have their own enemies, characters, treasures and the like. One example of an enemy in Umbral was a rather unusual head with arms and legs, but no body. This chap is known as a 'Mendacious Visage', and I certainly wouldn't want to meet him on a dark night (although, that is probably exactly what will happen whenever I play the game). There was also another enemy that reminded me of Silent Hill's Pyramid Head.

Players will be able to take a look into Umbral at any time, thanks to the rather handy Umbral Lamp. The demonstration of this looked flawless, as did the rest of the showcase, which you can watch below.

When we head into those inevitable confrontations with what the developer has called "the ravaging legions of Adyr" (Adyr being a demon God), there will be a range of methods for overcoming them. We will be able to use might and magic in our quest for victory, with the option to map up to four additional magic or ranged skills to the controller, to make things even slicker.

Of course, you don't have to go it alone, and there is the option to play Lords of the Fallen in multiplayer mode.

"The world of Lords of the Fallen can be braved together, uninterrupted for the entirety of your journey, each warrior resting the experience and items uncovered," the developer explained.

Gosh, it all looks so good! | Image credit: Hexworks

Following the above presentation, Steam updated its Lords of the Fallen page with the PC requirements. These are as follows:

Minimum specs:

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel i5 8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: 6GBs VRAM / NVIDIA GTX-1060 / AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 45 GB available space

Additional Notes: 720p Low Quality Settings / SSD (Preferred) / HDD (Supported)

Recommended specs:

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GBs VRAM / NVIDIA RTX-2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 45 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p High Quality Settings / SSD Required

Lords of the Fallen is available to pre-order now. | Image credit: Hexworks

Lords of the Fallen is set to release on 13th October, across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game comes in various editions, and those keen can pre-order the game now.