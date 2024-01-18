If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lords of the Fallen publisher CI Games lays off 10% of employees

"Tough but necessary."

Lords of the Fallen screenshot showing two warriors squaring up to a gigantic humanoid boss enemy with parasite-like creatures hanging from its body
Image credit: Hexworks
Victoria Kennedy
Polish video game developer and publisher CI Games has laid off 10 percent of its staff.

The company, perhaps best known for Lords of the Fallen, told Eurogamer this was a "tough but necessary" decision it believes will help "preserve business strength and stability".

According to our sister site GamesIndustry.biz, these layoffs will affect employees from across the company, including Lords of the Fallen developer Hexworks, Sniper Ghost Warrior studio Underdog and the "majority" of CI Games' marketing team.

In an official statement shared with Eurogamer, the company's CEO Marek Tyminski said the following: "We would like to thank each of them for the part they've played during their time with us. Further business optimisations are being made to the organisation's pipelines and processes."

Lords of the Fallen released last year, selling 1m copies in 10 days. At this time, Tyminski said this title was the "most important and ambitious game we've developed in our 20-year history", adding it was the first in the company's "new planned AAA pipeline of games in the years ahead". Lords of the Fallen was also the company's most expensive project to date, with total costs of PLN 281m. That is roughly £52.2m here in the UK.

This is our second story today regarding layoffs in the video game industry, with Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive also reportedly affected by cuts. According to a new report, 45 people were laid off at the company's Montreal studio between 9th and 11th January.

