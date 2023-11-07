If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lords of the Fallen free content roadmap outlined

As performance patches continue.

Soldier with long sword fights against a cloaked character with a glowing lamp in Lords of the Fallen
Image credit: Hexworks
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Lords of the Fallen developer Hexworks has laid out its 2023 roadmap for the Soulslike.

A number of free content additions are in development, but perhaps most intriguing is a new questline event - presumably to extend the core storyline.

The plan also includes ongoing weekly enhancements, including stability, performance, save game fixes, multiplayer improvements, balancing, increased boss difficulty, and other quality of life tweaks.

Lords of the Fallen Extended Gameplay PresentationWatch on YouTube

Hexworks has already launched a Halloween event for the game, which is now a permanent addition, as well as a reduction in mob density to ensure players aren't overwhelmed by enemies.

It's unclear what specifically is next in line, but updates are set to include:

  • Umbral, Rhogar and Radiant armour sets and questlines
  • Two new spell packs
  • Two inventory expansions
  • New Grievous Strikes
  • Additional secret boss weapon abilities
  • Gamepad rebinding
  • Split PvE and PvP balancing
  • New Game Plus and modifiers

New Game Plus was already tweaked in a patch in October, but the notes stated a full modifier system was on the way.

Lords of the Fallen has already received plenty of frequent patches since its release on 13th October. The most recent patch increased the difficulty of some bosses, as well as the Scarlet Shadow reaper in Umbral.

The game was criticised in reviews for its poor performance across all platforms. However, each update to the game has improved the experience for players. Digital Foundry has a review of these patches on the way.

And with this roadmap, updates are set to continue at least until the end of the year. It's great Hexworks is supporting its game, though many of these improvements would have been welcome on launch day.

See the full roadmap below.

Roadmap of free content 2023 for Lords of the Fallen
Lords of the Fallen's free content plan 2023 | Image credit: Hexworks

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Lords of the Fallen

Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Related topics
Android Bandai Namco Entertainment CI Games City Interactive Hack & Slash iOS PC PS4 RPG Splash Damage
See 2 more WarChest Xbox One
About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments