If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New Lords of the Fallen update shakes up New Game Plus mode

Plus crossplay coming this week.

Lords of the Fallen player character in front of castle and burning tree
Image credit: Hexworks
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

A new update has been launched for Lords of the Fallen that alters its New Game Plus mode, as well as enemy density and performance.

The patch notes, available on Steam, detail the post-game changes which will now no longer remove all vestiges (checkpoints). Instead, each iteration of New Game Plus will remove more vestiges until NG+3 when all will be removed for the biggest challenge.

In addition, players will have the option to continue their current game retaining character, items and progression but resetting the world to allow completionists to finish outstanding tasks. A customisable NG+ modifier system is also on the way so players can tweak the experience themselves.

Lords of the Fallen Extended Gameplay Presentation Watch on YouTube

Elsewhere, the 'leashing' system will be improved to limit how far enemies will pursue players from their spawn point. This will help to prevent large crowds relentlessly following players.

Crossplay for multiplayer is on the way, but the developer wants to ensure stability levels for PC players first. However, console crossplay is expected today, with PC to follow on Thursday.

Indeed, this update (patch v.1.1.224) is available now for PC players, with the console update presumed to be coming on Thursday for parity across all versions for crossplay. The previous patch for PC players was last Thursday, with consoles still to follow.

Lastly, the team is continuing to address performance and stability issues, noting the number of players experiencing poor performance has been "reduced drastically from launch".

The full patch notes can be viewed on Steam.

Lords of the Fallen launched with performance issues across all platforms - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S - but since then the experience has been improved.

The game is "a Dark Souls tribute lacking its own identity", reads our Eurogamer Lords of the Fallen review.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments