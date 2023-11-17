Lords of the Fallen receives another major update to overhaul bosses and lock-on

Lords of the Fallen has received yet another major update, this time including a "complete overhaul to all bosses" as well as a new lock-on system.

The game's previous patch already made changes to increase the challenge of certain bosses. Now further tweaks have been made more broadly.

"It was clear (both from your feedback and our internal findings) that many bosses simply weren't posing enough of a challenge, so we have rebalanced some behaviours, as well as their hit points and damage output, to ensure they pose the correct level of difficulty at that point in your journey," read the patch notes on reddit from Hexworks.

Now all non-main bosses have received a health boost from 10 to 20 percent depending on player progression. They've also received a 10 percent boost to damage output.

Another change is to the lock-on system, which was criticised ahead of release for its unpredictability. Now, it's been amended to lock on to the centre of the screen as the new default.

Further, players can switch between four options for lock-on priority. Precision prioritises enemies at the centre of the screen within a small range; Dynamic prioritises enemies at the centre of the screen without limits (the new default); Proximity prioritises enemies closest to the player; and Legacy is the original default option.

Among other changes, the development team has implemented a custom engine tweak which means performance has been improved while exploring Umbral. Further improvements to stability and performance have also been added in.

Lastly, there are a number of smaller changes to enemy AI, multiplayer balancing, collision detection, UI and more.

Update v.1.1.326 follows an update from the start of the month that tweaked boss difficulty and upgrades for boss weapons.

Hexworks also laid out its free content roadmap including further enhancements, New Game Plus modifiers, and new armour sets.