All MC Business locations in GTA Online

From Cocaine Lockups to Meth Labs, here are all the locations for the MC Businesses.

gta online mc business weed farm building
Marie Pritchard
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

MC Business locations in GTA Online are really important things to consider before you spend a large chunk of cash on them. When opening a new MC Business, you should think about which location suits your needs best.

Do you want a business near your clubhouse in GTA Online? Do you want it to be close to another business or apartment you have? Do you want it to be somewhere where you know you can lose the LSPD if they're hot on your tail? These are all things you should think about when deciding which business location to choose.

Currently, there is a discount on all MC Businesses thanks to the Weekly Update. This means that you can get some of the most expensive ones for a fraction of the price.

Without further ado, we're going to show you all of the MC Business locations in GTA Online.

On this page:

GTA V and GTA Online PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Trailer.

All Cocaine Lockup locations in GTA Online

Here are all the Cocaine Lockup locations for MC Businesses in GTA Online, including how much they currently cost to purchase.

Overall, there are currently four Cocaine Lockups you can choose from.

Morningwood - $1,11,500 (was $1,852,500)

gta online mc business morningwood cocaine map location

Elysian Island - $877,500 (was $1,462,500)

gta online mc business elysian island cocaine map location

Paleto Bay - $658,800 (was $1,098,000)

gta online mc business paleto bay cocaine map location

Alamo Sea - $585,000 (was $975,000)

gta online mc business cocaine lockup map icon

All Meth Lab locations in GTA Online

These are the MC Business Meth Lab locations in GTA Online, including how much they currently cost to buy. There are four Meth Labs overall that you can choose to buy as an MC President.

El Burro Heights - $1,037,400 (was $1,729,00)

gta online mc business el burro heights meth lab map location

Terminal - $819,00 (was $1,365,000)

gta online mc business terminal meth lab map location

Paleto Bay - $614,800 (was $1,024,000)

gta online mc business paleto bay meth lab map location

Grand Senora Desert - $564,000 (was $910,000)

gta online mc business meth lab map icon

All Weed Farm locations in GTA Online

Now, these are all of the MC Business Weed Farm locations in GTA Online and how much they currently cost. Like the other businesses, there are four Weed Farms you can choose from.

Downtown Vinewood - $815,100 (was $1,358,500)

gta online mc business downtown vinewood weed farm map location

Elysian Island - $643,500 (was $1,072,500)

gta online mc business elysian island weed farm map location

Mount Chiliad - $483,120 (was $805,200)

gta online mc business mount chiliad weed farm map location

San Chianski Mountain Range - $429,000 (was $715,000)

gta online mc business weed farm map icon

All Counterfeit Cash locations in GTA Online

These are all of the Counterfeit Cash locations for MC Businesses in GTA Online and their price.

With four different Counterfeit Cash locations, there's a variety of locations to choose from.

Vespucci Canals - $963,200 (was $1,605,500)

gta online mc business vespucci canals counterfeit cash map location - THIS ONE

Cypress Flats - $760,500 (was $1,267,500)

gta online mc business cypress flats counterfeit cash map location

Paleto Bay - $570,960 (was $951,600)

gta online mc business paleto bay counterfeit cash map location

Grand Senora Desert - $507,000 (was $845,000)

gta online mc business cash map icon

All Document Forgery locations in GTA Online

Here are all the Document Forgery locations for MC Businesses in GTA Online, including how much they currently cost to purchase.

Finally, just like all the other businesses, there are four Forgery locations.

Textile City - $741,000 (was $1,235,000)

gta online mc business textile city forgery map location

Elysian Island - $585,000 (was $975,000)

gta online mc business elysian island forgery map location

Paleto Bay - $439,200 (was $732,000)

gta online mc business paleto bay forgery map location

Grapeseed - $390,000 (was $650,000)

gta online mc business forgeries map icon

That's every location for all of the MC Businesses currently available in GTA Online. If you want to know more, check out our guide showing you how to get an MC Business as it breaks down everything you need to know about it.

