All MC Business locations in GTA Online

MC Business locations in GTA Online are really important things to consider before you spend a large chunk of cash on them. When opening a new MC Business, you should think about which location suits your needs best.

Do you want a business near your clubhouse in GTA Online? Do you want it to be close to another business or apartment you have? Do you want it to be somewhere where you know you can lose the LSPD if they're hot on your tail? These are all things you should think about when deciding which business location to choose.

Currently, there is a discount on all MC Businesses thanks to the Weekly Update. This means that you can get some of the most expensive ones for a fraction of the price.

Without further ado, we're going to show you all of the MC Business locations in GTA Online.

On this page:

All Cocaine Lockup locations in GTA Online

Here are all the Cocaine Lockup locations for MC Businesses in GTA Online, including how much they currently cost to purchase.

Overall, there are currently four Cocaine Lockups you can choose from.

Morningwood - $1,11,500 (was $1,852,500)

Elysian Island - $877,500 (was $1,462,500)

Paleto Bay - $658,800 (was $1,098,000)

Alamo Sea - $585,000 (was $975,000)

All Meth Lab locations in GTA Online

These are the MC Business Meth Lab locations in GTA Online, including how much they currently cost to buy. There are four Meth Labs overall that you can choose to buy as an MC President.

El Burro Heights - $1,037,400 (was $1,729,00)

Terminal - $819,00 (was $1,365,000)

Paleto Bay - $614,800 (was $1,024,000)

Grand Senora Desert - $564,000 (was $910,000)

All Weed Farm locations in GTA Online

Now, these are all of the MC Business Weed Farm locations in GTA Online and how much they currently cost. Like the other businesses, there are four Weed Farms you can choose from.

Downtown Vinewood - $815,100 (was $1,358,500)

Elysian Island - $643,500 (was $1,072,500)

Mount Chiliad - $483,120 (was $805,200)

San Chianski Mountain Range - $429,000 (was $715,000)

All Counterfeit Cash locations in GTA Online

These are all of the Counterfeit Cash locations for MC Businesses in GTA Online and their price.

With four different Counterfeit Cash locations, there's a variety of locations to choose from.

Vespucci Canals - $963,200 (was $1,605,500)

Cypress Flats - $760,500 (was $1,267,500)

Paleto Bay - $570,960 (was $951,600)

Grand Senora Desert - $507,000 (was $845,000)

All Document Forgery locations in GTA Online

Here are all the Document Forgery locations for MC Businesses in GTA Online, including how much they currently cost to purchase.

Finally, just like all the other businesses, there are four Forgery locations.

Textile City - $741,000 (was $1,235,000)

Elysian Island - $585,000 (was $975,000)

Paleto Bay - $439,200 (was $732,000)

Grapeseed - $390,000 (was $650,000)

That's every location for all of the MC Businesses currently available in GTA Online.