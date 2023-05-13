If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A "new way to grab the Victory Royale is coming" to Fortnite and it looks like a ranked mode

"Will you rise through the ranks?"

Fortnite ranked mode
Epic Games
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Brace yourself, Fortnite fans, but it looks like ranked mode is on the way.

Epic Games stopped short of confirming it outright, of course, but instead dropped a mysterious tweet and a 20-second video teaser that declares that "a new way to grab the Victory Royale is coming", inviting you to "rise through the ranks".

Watch on YouTube
Find the Force - the Ultimate Star Wars Experience in Fortnite

The real clue, however, is in that accompanying video; whilst short, it seems to take us through eight different ranks, seemingly starting at bronze and progressing through silver, gold and more until it goes all the way to… I don't know, super-duper-platinum or something.

Here, check it out below:

Beyond that, we don't have any firm details such as when - or even a definitive confirmation of if - the mode will launch but, as always, we'll keep you posted.

ICYMI, Fortnite has been named as a late addition to the International Olympic Committee's latest stab at esports.

Back in March, the IOC announced the Olympic Esports Series, a competition set to feature nine virtual sports, represented by a range of video games such as Just Dance and Gran Turismo. Today brings word that Fortnite will also now be included, as part of a 10th discipline: "sport shooting".

To celebrate, the whole thing will be part of a crossover in Fortnite, with a specially-designed island in Fortnite designed to promote the Olympics' Esports event.

