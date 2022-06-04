A disclaimer on the Resident Evil 4 Remake teaser reveals Leon's jacket is available to buy online

If you've taken a shine to Leon Kennedy's bomber jacket from the new Resident Evil 4 remake, I have good news: it's available to buy online.

The reimagined version of Capcom's survival horror classic Resident Evil 4 kicked off yesterday's State of Play showcase with an eye-catching trailer, complete with a release date: 24th March 2023.

The reveal teaser also included something else: a disclaimer, stating "Leon's brown sheepskin leather bomber jacket appears with permission from Schott NYC".

PC Gamer did a little nosying around and sure enough, a jacket that looks an awful lot like Leon's is on the Schott NYC's website, albeit without any mention of our intrepid zombie-fighter's upcoming adventure.

And while the RE4 Remake's reveal trailer is pretty dark and shadowy, some of the jacket's distinct details - such as the cuffs and the cross on the back - match perfectly.

I love how Capcom has a disclaimer for Leon's jacket pic.twitter.com/uS9vWeaJ77 — JetSetHan🔜NYC 6/9-6/12 (@JetSetHan) June 2, 2022

The bad news? It's not cheap. The smallest sizes retail for £1200 ($1500) whilst larger ones are available for £1440 ($1800).

As for the reimagined game itself? As was to be expected, we saw numerous glimpses of Resident Evil 4-esque locations, though it was also made clear this is a somewhat different remake, with plenty that looked new.

In an accompanying PlayStation blog post, Capcom explained this new version of Resi 4 would be "familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling".

"This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernising the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard," Capcom added.