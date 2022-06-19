Xbox's Power On documentary is awarded a Daytime Emmy

The award-winning team behind Xbox's candid six-part documentary series, Power On: The Story of Xbox, has secured another award: a Daytime Emmy.

The documentary - which was released on 13th December across "a variety of video platforms", including Roku, IMDb TV, YouTube, Redbox, and more - won the award for Outstanding Single-Camera Editing (thanks, VGC).

The project - which explores the history of Microsoft's console, from its conception to recent successes - began three years ago and was announced at the Xbox Anniversary Celebration.

"Is there a compelling story behind the history of Xbox?" Tina Summerford, head of programming for Xbox, said at the time. "The answer, it turns out, was yes, absolutely. So we partnered with an Emmy award-winning documentary film team to really dig in and help bring the story to life.

"At its core, it’s a story about how Xbox started as a passion project from a small group of gamers within Microsoft and grew to become a source of joy for Xbox players around the world."

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase has now been and gone. As Wes summarised for us at the time, there were "no megatons", but Microsoft did announce plans to roll out the ability for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play, from the cloud, select games they already own or have purchased outside the Xbox Game Pass library. That's coming later this year.

From 30th June you'll be able to play cloud-enabled Game Pass Ultimate games without a console via 2022 Samsung smart TVs. Microsoft's plan is to roll this feature out to other smart televisions over the course of the year along with Project Moorcroft, a new program that will bring demos of upcoming games to Xbox Game Pass.