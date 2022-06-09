Microsoft will let Game Pass subscribers bring their own games to Xbox Cloud Gaming later in 2022

Microsoft has announced a plan to roll out the ability for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play, from the cloud, select games they already own or have purchased outside the Xbox Game Pass library.

The new feature is expected to launch later this year, Microsoft said.

Microsoft's announcement on this is pretty vague - there's not much to go on beyond it's a feature that's coming out later in 2022. We don't have a list of the "select" games that will work here, either.

Microsoft made a raft of Xbox-related announcements today, including the ability to play Xbox games on a telly without a console. Here's everything Microsoft announced for Xbox today in handy roundup form.