Xbox testing new game library badges

A quick look at what's playable, or not.
Tom Phillips avatar
Tom Phillips
Published on
Xbox game library badges.

Microsoft is testing a new set of logos that will appear as "badges" over titles in your game library.

These badges are already used to denote titles available via Xbox Game Pass, or that have Xbox Series X/S-specific features.

New badges are being tested for other game conditions, so you can see at a glance what you have available to play. For example, a new logo will appear over games that are disc installs where that disc isn't currently inserted - perhaps it's around a friend's? Or down the back of the sofa?

Another badge will denote games in your library that you have installed but which aren't currently playable, for example if its a title you installed from the Game Pass catalogue that has now left the service.

Xbox engineer Eden Marie has issued screenshots of the new badges, which will pop up first for any Xbox Alpha Insiders with early access to new features.

Earlier this week, another system software tweak in testing was revealed, which speeds up the Xbox Series X/S startup time by five seconds.

