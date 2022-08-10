Xbox announces Gamescom 2022 line-up

Microsoft has detailed the line-up of Xbox titles it's bringing to Gamescom in a couple of weeks, including Obsidian exclusive Pentiment, Age of Empires 4, Flight Sim and Grounded.

As a reminder, Microsoft is one of the few companies committed to Gamescom this year - and the only platform holder. Both Sony and Nintendo are sitting out the show's big in-person return, alongside Activision Blizzard and Take-Two.

Ubisoft, Bandai Namco and Embracer are among those also in attendance, though Assassin's Creed fans are expecting all of Ubisoft's big reveals to actually take place online, via a special event due in September.

Those in attendance at Gamescom will also be able to play a selection of third-party games on the Xbox booth, such as the upcoming A Plague Tale: Requiem, Disney Dreamlight Valley and Gunfire Reborn.

Microsoft will also be demoing its new Xbox App on 2022 Samsung TVs, and fans will get photo opps with Microsoft characters, such as Minecraft piglins and Starfield's robot companion VASCO.

Amusingly, this also includes a five-metre Broodmother spider from Grounded. Maybe not for you if you have arachnophobe mode switched on.

As ever, Eurogamer will be in attendance at Gamescom, and reporting live from the show - including its big Opening Night Live ceremony, on Tuesday 23rd.