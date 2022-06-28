Ubisoft will be at Gamescom 2022, despite other no-shows

Ubisoft has said it will attend Gamescom 2022 - a show many other companies have said they will skip.

A brief message posted to Ubisoft's Twitter last night revealed the publisher would be present at this August's Cologne-based convention, though did not detail what games might be on offer.

Ubisoft's decision comes after the recent pull-outs from Sony, Nintendo, Activision Blizzard and Take-Two, which have all chosen not to attend. Microsoft has yet to make an announcement - though it's unclear what it might bring.

Pre-pandemic, Gamescom was the world's largest games show by attendance, with more than 370,000 gamers pouring through its doors back in 2019.

Ubisoft joins Bandai Namco and Embracer as companies with a 2022 show floor presence.

So, what could Ubisoft show? The publisher seems ready to launch its long-awaited seafaring simulator Skull & Bones, and has an Avatar game in the works based around James Cameron's sci-fi franchise. There's also whispers of a small-scale Assassin's Creed game set to launch at some point - though nothing official yet.

Wherever you are, Gamescom's Opening Night Live event will make its return, so you can get your regular dosage of host Geoff Keighley from the comfort of home.