Microsoft will attend Gamescom, though it's unclear what it will bring

Microsoft has said it will attend Gamescom 2022, which returns in-person to Cologne in August for the first time in three years.

Details on what exactly Microsoft will show remain vague, other than a promise we'll see updates on previously-announced games set to be released over the coming 12 months.

This is a similar-sounding promise to what we saw recently at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, which concluded with new gameplay footage of Starfield.

"Fans in Europe and around the world can expect updates on some announced games coming to Xbox in the next 12 months and a chance to hang out as a community again (in person)!" Microsoft said today.

It seems likely that reference to fans around the world relates to whatever Microsoft may show during Gamescom's Opening Night Live stream, the convention's Geoff Keighley-hosted online component.

Today's announcement also feels like a show of support for the enormous German convention, as other major companies decide to skip it entirely.

Sony, Nintendo, Activision Blizzard and Take-Two have all confirmed they will not be present at Gamescom this year, leaving only a small list of major publishers set to turn up.

Bandai Namco and Embracer will be there, as will Ubisoft - though the latter company has subsequently confirmed its own big reveal event for September, casting doubt on what exactly it will bring to Gamescom a month before.