Borderlands 4, Mafia: The Old Country lead the charge as more Game Awards showings confirmed

With just days to go until The Game Awards 2024, developers are taking the opportunity to whip fans into a fury of anticipation by revealing ahead of time that, yes, their games will appear - with showings for both Mafia: The Old Country and Borderlands 4 now officially confirmed.

Mafia: The Old Country's "gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily" was announced earlier this year, and developer Hangar 13 has now taken to social media with a simple, "See you at The Game Awards!". This fourth series instalment is due to launch next year, so the timing makes sense for a more substantial look beyond its initial teaser trailer.

As for Borderlands 4, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has been yapping excitedly about it since its unveiling back in August. And he's now popped up to tease the shooter's impending Game Awards appearance. "It's happening, you guys!," he wrote on social media. "I will be at The Game Awards with a new trailer for Borderlands 4. I can't wait!"

"Yes, there is GAME PLAY in the trailer!," Pitchford continued. "Also, in addition to a lot of in-game footage, I will share a sick, never-before-seen original cinematic sequence depicting a moment that occurs about half way between the end of Borderlands 3 and the beginning of Borderlands 4. I AM EXCITE!"

Elsewhere, Palworld developer Pocket Pair - currently embroiled in a patent infringement lawsuit with Nintendo - has confirmed a Game Awards appearance, promising fans, "You won’t want to miss it!". And it probably won't surprise anyone to hear Hideo Kojima will also be at this year's show, his appearance alongside host and pal Geoff Keighley now almost as inevitable as the setting sun. But what might he reveal? A Death Stranding 2 release date? More of his intriguing Xbox horror game OD? Only time, and perhaps a 45-minute show segment, will tell.

The Game Awards 2024 airs this Friday, 13th December, at 1am in the UK - but especially enthusiastic sorts can tune in half an hour earlier if they fancy a bit of a pre-show. 2023's event went on well into the wee hours, so if you value your sleep like a sensible person, you can always catch up at a more reasonable time via Eurogamer's coverage.