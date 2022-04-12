What would Elden Ring look like as a CRPG?

Elden Ring's worlds are beautiful and desolate. But what if the perspective was shifted?

That's exactly what YouTuber Flurdeh has done. Using camera tools by Frans Bouma, they've used a tilt shift lens and isometric view to create a video of the Lands Between from above (thanks PC Gamer).

Though not a full mod, it somewhat reimagines the game as a CRPG, Miyazaki's bleak world becoming adorable little dioramas with tiny model enemies shuffling around.

Giant golems become miniature tabletop figurines; church ruins look like they're made from Lego bricks; dragons look more like pets; and trees in the foreground are blurred to emphasise the perspective change. Even the imposing Tree Sentinel looks cute as he potters around on his horse.

It's just all so... tactile.

It’s not just Elden Ring. Flurdeh has done similar work on Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077 and God of War. Kratos in particular looks hilarious when he's so tiny, while Night City looks more like Sim City.

Check out Flurdeh’s video below. Frans Bouma’s tools are available on their Patreon.

If you’re after Elden Ring mods to fully alter the game, you might want to change the difficulty, add a transmog system, or ride Thomas the Tank Engine.