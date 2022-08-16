Wave Race 64 splashes on to Nintendo Switch Online this week

Wave Race 64 is the next N64 game to be added to Nintendo Switch Online.

The game will be available for Expansion Pack members from 19th August.

Released in 1996, the jet ski racer was a launch window release for the console and was praised for its realistic water physics. And yes, you can ride a dolphin.

Watch on YouTube Wave Race 64 - Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online

It was a successor to the 1992 Game Boy game Wave Race and was followed up by Wave Race: Blue Storm on the GameCube in 2001. No new game in the series has been released since then.

Wave Race 64 follows last month's Pokémon Puzzle League and June's Pokémon Snap releases.

Which game would you like to see next?