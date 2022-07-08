Pokémon Puzzle League headed to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

Pokémon Puzzle League for the N64 will be the next Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack game, Nintendo has announced.

Originally launched in 2000, this pocket monster puzzler plays similarly to Panel de Pon, albeit with tiles themed around Pokémon types.

Perhaps my favourite thing about it is the game's heavily influence from the early days of the Pokémon anime - so expect appearances and slightly distorted sound clips from Ash, Misty, Brock and Team Rocket as you clear tiles. Here's a refresher:

Watch on YouTube A Pokémon Puzzle League trailer which leans heavily into the franchise's popular anime.

Last month, Nintendo added the original N64 Pokémon Snap to its Expansion Pack subscription service.

This will be the 17th N64 game added to the Switch Online's pricier Expansion Pack tier, following other classics such as Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, and The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask.

In Japan, Expansion Pack subscribers will not get Pokémon Puzzle League. Instead, Custom Robo and Custom Robo V2 will arrive instead.