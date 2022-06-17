Pokémon Snap coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack next week

N64 classic Pokémon Snap will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library next week, on Friday 24th June.

This is the game where you capture pictures of Pokémon, rather than capture the creatures themselves and force them to do your bidding.

There have been plenty of weird and wonderful Pokémon spin-offs over the years, but Snap holds a firm place as one of the best. Via an on-rails safari through Pokémon environments, you get to see the little critters mucking about in their natural habitats.

Pokémon Snap arrives next week for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

Originally released in 1999, it took more than 20 years for Nintendo to finally make a sequel: New Pokémon Snap, which arrived for Switch last year.

Pokémon Snap will be the 16th N64 game added to the Switch Online's pricier Expansion Pack tier, following other classics such as Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, and The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask.