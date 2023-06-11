Watch today's Xbox and Starfield showcase right here with us

With the PlayStation Showcase and Summer Game Fest Opening Showcase out of the way, attention now turns to Microsoft and Bethesda's dual-purpose Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct later today.

This, remember, is a show broken into two halves and it all begins at 6pm UK time (BST) or 7pm CEST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT. I'll replace the image above with a live stream embed when they're available. It's showing on Twitch and YouTube, if you're wondering.

I'll be keeping tabs of everything that happens right here in a live report, while also chatting with you and pulling in your keen observations and witty remarks. We'll play guess the game! It's going to be so much fun you won't even believe it.

So, what to expect? Well Starfield, obviously, and there's a lot riding on this showing. Remember, Starfield is due out 6th September, which is less than three months away. And yet, we still haven't seen much of it in action. We haven't played it, either, and I don't think it's playable out in LA this week. Should we be worried? Sunday's showing should provide an answer one way or another.

As for the Xbox half of the show, Microsoft could do with generating some excitement. Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty was conspicuous in its absence at the Summer Game Fest opening show, which I expect means it will be on Microsoft's stage on Sunday. CD Projekt Red and Microsoft have a history of working together on big announcements - remember Keanu Reeves' "breathtaking" appearance? That was on Microsoft's stage. Maybe Idris Elba, who stars in Phantom Liberty, will be there on Sunday. Maybe Keanu will be there, too!

What else? Fable 4, potentially. Microsoft dropped an Xbox Showcase tease recently, showing a trail of glitter leading from an Xbox controller to a screen, with jaunty music playing in the background - the whole atmosphere being very reminiscent of Fable. It's not ironclad confirmation we'll see Fable 4, but we can't think what else it could be.

The Forza Motorsport reboot will certainly feature, too, and this time we hope with a release date. Apparently, it's still a 2023 game.

We wonder, too, what Rare is up to. Our Sea of Thieves correspondent (doesn't that sound flashy?) Matt Wales tells me Rare pulled everyone off developing their monthly adventures at the start of 2023, so something appears to be brewing there. Could it be another brand crossover event, or might we finally see something more of Rare's other game, Everwild?

Elsewhere, look out for a Persona 3 remake subtitled Reloaded, and another game called Persona 5 Tactica, both of which leaked ahead of what is implied to be an Xbox Showcase airing.

It could be an exciting show.