If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Watch the first gameplay footage of Alan Wake 2

Saga scares.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

A glimpse of Alan Wake 2 was shown at the recent PlayStation Showcase, but at tonight's Summer Game Fest first gameplay footage was shown.

Ahead of the reveal, Remedy's Sam Lake shared some extra detail, including the game will feature two playable characters that players can swap between. The game is split evenly between both, with each narrative taking place in different worlds.

Lake also reiterated this is Remedy's first survival horror. The gameplay footage features new character Saga, who appears to be living a narrative that Wake has written.

Alan Wake 2 gameplay footage, shown at Summer Game Fest.

Saga is investigating a series of murders, but that quickly turns into a nightmare when pages of a horror story are discovered.

As you can see from the above video, it's all incredibly atmospheric with jump scares, tension, and shooting action.

Alan Wake 2 is set for release on 17th October across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch