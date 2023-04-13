Watch the final Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer here

Today brings Nintendo's last trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, containing three minutes of footage from the highly-anticipated sequel.

After years of wait, we're now less than a month away from Tears of the Kingdom's arrival - and there's still so much we don't know about the game itself.

What are the dungeons like? What's going on with Ganon? Is Zelda playable? Here's Nintendo's last trailer to answer precisely none of these questions for certain.

Watch on YouTube Nintendo's final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What did you think? For my money it's a surprisingly meaty look at the game after being kept largely in the dark for so long on some of its biggest secrets. It's great to see some familiar faces - as well as lots of new characters, areas and abilities.

We'll have a deeper dive into everything in the trailer for you to delve into shortly.

And as a reminder, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches for Nintendo Switch on 12th May.