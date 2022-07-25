Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release time, and what's new in the Mercenaries of Fortune 'Terminator' update

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded launches this week, finally ushing in the Mercenaries of Fortune theme teased at the start of the season.

As with all Warzone content updates, expect new playlists, a new weapon to unlock and use, and new cosmetics - including a few familar faces from Terminator 2.

This page can help explain the Season 4 Reloaded release time and what you can expect once it's here.

On this page:

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release time: When will Warzone Season 4 Reloaded launch?

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded will launch on Wednesday, 27th June.

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release time is as follows:

UK: 5pm (BST)

Europe: 6pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 12pm (EDT)

West Coast US: 9am (PDT)

Note for Vanguard players, the updates will go live 24 hours earlier, at Tuesday 9am PDT.

As per usual, be prepared for the release times to be delayed in case there's any last minute changes or setbacks from the developer. Call of Duty is pretty reliable in this regard - but you never know.

What's new in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded?

Season 4 Reloaded follows the pattern of previous mid-season updates with a new theme - in this case, Mercenaries of Fortune - and tweaks to playlists, items and weapons. It includes the following:

Fortune's Keep: Cursed Ground - which is already live - which sees 'cursed chests' added to the island, each with new power-ups. Once Reloaded rolls around, then zombies will spawn around these chests to protect them.

Elsewhere in new modes, Rebirth of the Dead is a rejigged Zombie Royale - with eliminated Operators returning as zombies, who can be revived by finding four antivirals - and Titanium Trials, similar to the Iron Trials event but now with higher armour "to simulate the toughness of a Terminator model". As part of the Titanium Trials: Endurance event, you can unlock multiple Terminator themed calling cards and weapon camos.

Caldera will introduce Portable Redeploy Balloons - available as a field upgrade or as a contract reward from supply drops, and will last for 30 seconds after deployment - and the Nitro Boosts to Armored SUVs, allowing you to get around the map that little bit quicker.

A new assault rifle, the Vargo-S, will be available from completing an in-game challenge or associated store bundle.

And yes, there are two store bundles - allowing you to play as either the T-800 or T-1000 from Terminator 2.

Have fun during Season 4 Reloaded!