Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is free to keep on Steam

Perhaps you missed out on the ridiculously good Warhammer: Vermintide bundle from Humble last month.

This current deal won't net you quite as much content, but it's definitely a lot cheaper.

Developer Fatshark is giving away Warhammer: Vermintide 2 on Steam. This isn't just a free-to-play weekend, it's free to keep!

Watch on YouTube Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Trail of Treachery.

The free game kicks off a month of celebrations for the Warhammer 40,000 "Tide" series of games, which is marking its seven-year anniversary.

You've not got a lot of time though as Vermintide 2 is only free to keep until 7th November, so you'd better get on Steam and add it to your library soon if you want the freebie. On 8th November, a free update for the game called Trail of Treachery will be available to play. It'll contain an update to the base game called A Treacherous Adventure, plus the first map in a new two-part adventure, with the second part coming out in 2023.

Vermintide 2 earned itself a recommended badge in our review for being a textbook definition of what a sequel should be - improving on the "solid foundations" of its predecessor (and all the rats you could possibly desire).

Watch on YouTube Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Gamescom 2022 trailer.

Following from the Vermintide 2 offerings, a pre-launch beta will be available for anyone who pre-orders Warhammer 40,000: Darktide from 17th - 29th November, ahead of the game's release on 30th. Our Chris Tapsell managed to get his hands on a preview of Darktide in September, in which he enjoyed the "wonderful amount of thought to the rhythm and strategy" in the game's combat.

You can read the full details of Fatshark's anniversary plans on Steam. And remember to get your free copy of Vermintide 2 before 6pm UK time on Monday!