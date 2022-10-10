Get every Warhammer: Vermintide game and DLC for just £17 at Humble

If you're looking for a way to add a big chunk of games to your library for less, Humble is always a good place to check out because of their great value bundles, which sometimes offer hundreds of pounds worth of games and DLC for a fraction of their total price.

Right now at Humble there's a bundle for the Warhammer: Vermintide franchise, where you can get Vermintide Vermintide 2, and all of their respective DLC for just £16.05, which is a saving of over £150!

There's an impressive 21 items in this bundle, as well as the two main Vermintide games you'll get the three DLC campaigns for Vermintide 1 and the 2 DLC campaigns for Vermintide 2, as well as five extra skins for the first game and two extra classes for the second game.

Alternatively, you can pay a few quid less and miss out on some of the Vermintide 2 upgrades but still get most of the bundle for just £13.37, or pay £9 for all the Vermintide 1 DLC and just the Vermintide 2 game, or if you really want something cheap you can pay just 89p for Vermintide and its collector's edition upgrade.

All of these prices are the minimum amounts you need to pay to get the respective items, with Humble you can choose to pay as much as you want for the games and DLC and then you can choose where the money goes between the developer, the charity Cancerfonden, and a charity of your choice via the PayPal Giving Fund. So far this Vermintide bundle has raised £9,786 for charity.

In Vermintide and Vermintide 2 you must take on relentless swarms of Skaven and ruinous hordes of Chaos, playing as one of four or six unique characters and classes. Play solo or with three friends to fight through Skaven-infested countryside, villages, and cities as you try to escape the end of the world.

There's always great deals to find over at Humble, so keep checking there to see what new bundles appear. Right now there's also this RPG Legends bundle with Pathfinder and Baldur's Gate that is sure to scratch that RPG itch.

Another good way to keep up with Humble's deals is to follow Jelly Deals on Twitter where we make sure to let you know when we spot a good deal on games, DLC, consoles, accessories and lots of other things we like.