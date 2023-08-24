Warhammer 40,000: Darktide finally gets Xbox release date

After plenty of waiting, and presumably some twiddling of thumbs for many Warhammer 40k fans, Darktide finally has an Xbox Series X/S release date.

It is set to arrive later this year, on 4th October. So, not too much longer to wait.

Along with this news, developer Fatshark treated us all to a brand new teaser for its upcoming Xbox release. You can see it for yourself in the video below.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Coming to Xbox October 4 | Gamescom 2023 Trailer.

When Darktide launched on PC last year, our Chris was rather taken with its "stupendous atmosphere and vicious action".

However, he called its release "scrappy [and] rickety" in his review, noting that the game arrived with "bugs and technical difficulties" that made for "huge demands of PCs".

This seems to have been a bit of an ongoing issue, and earlier this year Fatshark made the decision to delay Darktide's Xbox release, admitting it had fallen "short" of expectations.

The team has since been making efforts to sort all of the game's vulnerabilities over on PC, and Fatshark has said its Xbox release will contain all of the content improvements made since launch.

It will also release a new update with this Xbox launch, which Fatshark has called a "complete reinvention of the class system". This update will bring talent trees along with it, with the developer explaining that each class will have "one talent tree featuring three main paths each featuring many nodes and several additional abilities".

This, it has said, will enable players to "tinker with their playstyle and create different builds for their characters".

There will be two editions of the Xbox Series X/S version of Warhammer 40k Darktide available to choose from, and it will also be launching on Game Pass day one.