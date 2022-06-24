Ubisoft chief exec takes sizeable pay cut after company's poor performance

Ubisoft has seen a fair amount of bad press and overall poor performance of late, a result of which has seen its chief executive taking a voluntary pay cut.

A recent company filing revealed Yves Guillemot chose to forgo about a third of his annual compensation (via Axios), equating to a pay cut of €310k (approximately £266k / $327k).

Watch on YouTube Will Square Enix be sold - and is Ubisoft next? Eurogamer's newcast discuss.

An Ubisoft spokesperson told Axios this was a "personal decision by Yves Guillemot, which he took considering that the company had not reached the financial targets that it had publicly communicated to the markets".

The vast majority of the pay that Guillemot has given up is linked to Ubisoft's financial performance as well as "the execution of internal reforms meant to address issues stemming from the company's sexual misconduct scandals" that have come to light in recent years.

Reports have also suggested that Ubisoft is readying itself to fight off a potential future takeover bid, after the Assassin's Creed maker allegedly caught the eye of several private equity firms.

Following recently leaked footage of the supposedly forthcoming Skull and Bones, it seems all is not well in the world of Ubisoft.