Two unreleased "one-of-a-kind, never-digitised" NES games spotted on eBay

Will sell for "thousands".
Victoria Kennedy avatar
Victoria Kennedy
Published on

There are new eBay listings advertising two "one-of-a-kind, never-digitised" unreleased NES games.

The first of these games is Battlefields of Napoleon, and it includes all of its original packaging design (see below).

Battlefields of Napoleon.

The second one, however, now this is where things get really interesting.

This enigmatic and very plain looking cartridge is labelled "CES SAMPLE" and is a demo game specifically for the Power Glove. In addition to this, it comes from the brains at Donkey Kong Country developer Rare.

It looks so humble.

These listings were initially spotted by Frank Cifaldi from the Video Game History Foundation (via Kotaku). Cifaldi stated he estimates the sale of these cartridges will easily reach into the "thousands", and he is right. At the time of writing, Battlefields of Napoleon is sitting with a current bid of $5100.

Cifaldi has said he's now looking for funding to purchase these NES cartridges for the Video Game History Foundation - a nonprofit organisation dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and teaching the history of video games. However, Cifaldi also says the organisation isn't currently, financially at least, in a position to do this.

"It's been kind of a rough year. We're healthy and happy but not at a 'continue throwing thousands at prototypes when they show up' level," he explained on Twitter. Cifaldi concluded by stating his DMs were open if anyone wanted to make a contribution to this cause.

Other unexpected and rare video game related items seen to pop up on eBay over the years range from rare Pokémon cards to missing Game Awards trophies.

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

