Twitter changes see Nintendo, Rockstar, Valve impersonated using verified accounts

"Mario would never do that :("
Tom Phillips
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Fake Mario.

Twitter users are using the platform's new Elon Musk era changes to impersonate official video game companies.

For a small fee, anyone can now pay up and receive a blue Twitter verified tick next to their name. So, of course, people are handing over their $8 specifically in order to trick others online.

A verified "Nintendo of America" account went viral last night as it posted an image of the company's mascot Mario giving the middle finger. The handle, @nintendoofus, is still active today, though the post and the account's verified tick are gone.

A verified "Rockstar Games" account claimed the company would formally unveil Grand Theft Auto 6 next week.

A verified "Valve" account last night announced the Half-Life maker's "next competitive platform" named "Richocet: Neon Prime" in a tweet which received thousands of Likes.

A verified "Twitch" account also announced changes to the platform's much-discussed subscription model, in a tweet from last night which is currently still live - presumably because the account explains in its bio that it is a parody.

Twitter's rapid changes to how it displays verified accounts have caused widespread confusion. Yesterday, the company rolled out a separate "Official" tag for certain verified accounts - only for it to be ditched just hours later by Elon Musk himself, as he decided he didn't like it after all.

"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months," Musk wrote. "We will keep what works and change what doesn't."

Until this improves, it's worth being careful with what you read on Twitter.

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Eurogamer.net Merch