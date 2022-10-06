Three mysterious Pokémon icons seem to reveal yet more Violet and Scarlet species

A handful of new, unannounced Pokémon have been spotted in the latest trailer.

Earlier today, The Pokémon Company released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that included around 14 minutes of gameplay.

But at around the 7.17 mark, just as one trainer enters the town of Artazon, a number of new 'mon can be seen on the minimap at the bottom right of the screen.

Watch on YouTube Jump into a Paldean Journey | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Four Pokémon can be seen on the minimap, one of which looks like a Rookidee introduced in Sword and Shield.

The other three though? They're brand new.

One is a pretty basic looking white mouse, one is a green parrot-like bird, and a third is what looks like a rock mushroom.

Will it have a Spanish-esque name like hongo? Is it a fungi? Will it become the Pokémon champiñón?

Are these Pokémon on your radar?

The Pokémon Company has been teasing plenty of new monsters for Scarlet and Violet: from the three new starters, to the edible LeChonk and Fidough, the graffiti monkey Grafaiai, and the weird looking Wiglett (I just want to know if it has legs).

The inclusion of these three new Pokémon in the new trailer is likely no mistake then, though they're hardly the most inspiring designs we've seen.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are due out on Nintendo Switch on 18th November.