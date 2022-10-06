Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer shows off auto-battling Let's Go feature

The Pokémon Company has released a new gameplay trailer for the forthcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with 14 minutes of footage.

The trailer follows four different Trainers as they explore the Paldean region, showing the variety of adventuring available.

Most significant is the game's Let's Go feature that allows partner Pokémon to be sent off to battle others alone in the world, or gather items, which should make grinding much smoother.

This was additionally used as one Trainer infiltrated a squad base of Team Star, where three Pokémon were sent out to defeat enemies without turn-based combat.

Also revealed was a new evolution for Girafarig called Farigiraf. Is its tail now its head, or is its head wearing its tail? Either way, you'll be able to ponder that in more detail via your Pokédex, which will now show photos of each Pokémon once caught.

The new Girafarig evolution.

Picnics are a new feature that appear to take the place of Sword and Shield's curry-making camps. Here trainers can wash their Pokémon after a hard day of battling to increase their HP and bond level, as well as feed them homemade sandwiches. Is that a slice of LeChonk inside a baked Fidough? I'm down to try. Players can also join others for joint picnics online.

The final new feature shown is the TM Machine, installed at every Pokémon Centre. TMs can be made using League Points and materials found by battling Pokémon in the wild. The machines remain one use only, but multiple can be made with enough resources.

Elsewhere, the Trainers followed in the trailer largely show off the new features of Scarlet and Violet as well as its Path of Legends and Victory Road questlines.

One uses the game's glitzy Terastallize ability to improve the stats of a Quaxly. The trailer once again confirms that all Pokémon in the world can Terastallize, adding a Tera type that can be any of the existing eighteen types. Do enough damage to a Terastallized Pokémon and the effect is undone.

Terastallizing does look pretty.

Tera Pokémon are also found in Tera Raid Battles, where four trainers team up online to take down strong Pokémon with rare Tera types. Trainers can cheer their Pokémon along and boost their stats.

It looks like there will also be a tonne of customisation options available to style your Trainer (seemingly not gender locked). A photo mode allows you to take selfies with your Pokémon, which can be used as profile pictures.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are due out on Nintendo Switch on 18th November.