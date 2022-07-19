This MSI Laptop with an RTX 3070 GPU is under £1000 at Currys

It's been tricky to get your hands on an Nvidia or AMD graphics card for the last year or so, but it's been far easier to get gaming laptops from manufacturers like Asus and Dell that have those GPUs in them.

They have been expensive however, and gaming laptops are normally a world of compromise so it can be difficult to decide whether to buy one or not. Fortunately, prices for laptops with Nvidia GeForce Graphics cards like the 3060 and 3070 are going down.

We've spotted a nice £100 saving at UK retailer Currys on an MSI Katana GF66 laptop with an Nvidia 3070 graphics card, which is now under the £1000 mark.

The Katana GF66 comes packed with some higher-end components that will run all the latest games with ease on the 1080p 144Hz refresh rate IPS display. Currys' testing claims that you can expect 240 FPS when playing Fortnite at 1080p on medium settings, so you could certainly play on high or ultra adjusted settings and still stay above that 144 mark.

You can also play games at 1440p if you hook up the GF66 to an external monitor using the HDMI 2.0 port and cable, as long as the monitor allows it. The 3070 GPU will work fine playing games at 1440p but you might have to lower some settings to get those good frame rates.

As for other connectivity, the GF66 has one USB type-C port, two USB 2.0 and one USB 3.0, so you should be fine to connect all the accessories you need. You also get WiFi 6, a gigabit ethernet port, and bluetooth 5.1 so connectivity shouldn't be an issue.

Battery life claims up to 6 hours, but don't expect to be gaming on battery for very long. Low power-consumption usage like video playback, browsing and typing shouldn't drain it too much though so you can use it for a while to do work cable-free.

The GF66 is a great all-round gaming laptop for the price, and the design is really sleek so it doesn't scream 'gaming laptop' with its looks. You can also easily upgrade its 512GB SSD and RAM for the future, or alternatively you can use a portable SSD like the 1TB Samsung T7 shield which is currently on sale at Amazon.

Hopefully that's bagged you a new laptop with a serious GPU upgrade to what you have now. If you're still waiting to get a 30-series or 6000-series GPU for your PC at a reasonable price, head over and follow Jelly Deals on Twitter where we tweet out price drops on GPUs, cover sales events such as Prime Day, and much more.