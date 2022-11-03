This Medion gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 and a 144Hz display is under £800 at Box

Lenovo's German Medion subsidiary is best known for general, everyday use laptops and desktops, so you can imagine our surprise to see a decent gaming laptop from the brand.

This Medion Erazer Deputy P25 is a packed budget gaming laptop that doesn't skip out on key features thanks to the inclusion of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 CPU, and it's available for under £800 from Box right now.

That RTX 3060 is going to help you play the latest and greatest games at great, high visual settings on the display's 1080p native resolution. And if you're wanting to prioritise frame rates instead of visual fidelity, you're in luck thanks to the display's 144Hz refresh rate. That makes it ideal for games such as CS:GO, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Rocket League, Fortnite and many more.

The processor can keep up too. It's an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, which is a six core CPU with up to 12 threads. That makes it ideal for multitasking and using demanding apps such as photo and video editing software.

There's also 16GB of memory on board and 512GB SSD storage, which is plenty to get you started with your Steam and Epic library favourites.

You also don't have to worry about connecting all of your peripherals to this thing and using it as a workstation. There are multiple USB-A ports, a USB-C port, ethernet, HDMI support and mini DisplayPort. That means you can hook up multiple monitors to the Erazer without breaking a sweat. There's also wi-fi 6, Bluetooth, and an RGB backlit keyboard, so you won't be sacrificing style over substance.

