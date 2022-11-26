This Logitech G815 Lightsync gaming keyboard is 47% cheaper on Amazon right now

If you're looking for a good keyboard, there are so many phenomenal choices out there. From extra media buttons to a tiny frame, every one of them has something unique that keeps them popular. Not to be outshone by the competition, Logitech has a fantastic deal over on Amazon right now.

If you want to give it a look, you can check out the Logitech G815 Lightsync right now for 47 per cent cheaper than it's usual price. This should leave you with some extra cash to spend on more gear. If you're looking to pick up something alongside it, have a look at this deal on 32GBs of RAM or this Logitech G703 gaming mouse. Needless to say, there's tons of sales to take advantage of this Black Friday.

With strong RGB keys, this keyboard will light up your desk with colour. Every inch of it is programmable, letting you mess around with all those pretty lights. Luckily, this keyboard is much more than just a great look.

Coming with tactile switches, you can feel pushback everytime you hit a key, meaning you don't even need to look down to know you've hit the right key. They are designed to be durable, withstanding tens of thousands of clicks. Though it is a little pricey, that huge saving makes it an attractive entrypoint to a keyboard that will last you a long time.

It also has a few unique little tricks like dedicated media buttons and programmable keys. These all help to give you a keyboard that really feels like yours. It may take a little while to learn but it is more than worth it once you get there.

Those in the US can grab a similar deal on the SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL keyboard- now $34.00, 24 per cent cheaper than its usual $44.99 price tag on Amazon's US storefront.

It's important to remember that there are so many good keyboards out there. If you want something a little different, check out this Razer Huntsman Mini Analog deal. If you're looking for even more deals, chuck us a follow on our Twitter account @jelly_deals.