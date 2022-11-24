This curved full HD gaming monitor from AOC, with a 165Hz refresh rate, is under £130 right now

Usually when you opt for a fast gaming monitor, you're often paying through the nose as manufacturers pile in extra features that add to the cost.

This 24-inch AOC monitor is unusual in that it has a host of other great features besides the fast 165Hz refresh rate, and it's currently over a third off to just £128.97 at Amazon. This is an incredible price for a monitor with the specs it has.

It has a 1080p VA panel, so you're going to get great, wide viewing angles. But the key feature here is the incredibly fast 165Hz refresh rate. That means you're going to see more frames of CS:GO, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Fortnite or whichever online multiplayer games you're into, where fast response times are absolutley necessary to winning. Along with the 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium support, you'll also get smoother images from the monitor. It's also ideal not just for PC gamers but also Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 users where FreeSync is supported.

Not only will the speed keep you immersed in your games, but also the 1500R curve, a feature that's quite rare at this price point. You can also connect multiple devices thanks to the the HDMI port and DisplayPort. There's also a built-in USB hub, something that's reserved for much more premium gaming monitors or workstation displays. And if you don't want to plug in a headset, there are also speakers built into the display.

There are so many deals on gaming and tech products thanks to retailers starting their Black Friday deals several days early. Keep tabs on everything by following our Jelly Deals Twitter page, where we post updates throughout the day. This also includes stock updates for PlayStation 5 consoles, so keep an eye out if you're still after one as a Christmas present.