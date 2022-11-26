Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This big 4K monitor from Lenovo with FreeSync and a USB hub is just £300 from John Lewis

A big £100 saving.
Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

Lenovo make some excellent monitors, whether they're for casual users, gamers or professional work environments.

This Lenovo L32p-30 is a huge 4K monitor that's perfect for everyone, and is currently on sale for £299.99 at John Lewis during their Black Friday sale. That's £100 off the RRP listed on Lenovo's own website.

Because it's an IPS panel, you're going to get great viewing angles, which is ideal for a 32-inch screen as you can easily have friends and family around to watch or play something. And it's also quite accurate when displaying colours thanks to a 90 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

With both HDMI and DisplayPort, you can connect two devices here at once. If it's a games console, the AMD FreeSync support will ensure you won't see much frame tearing or screen judder, ideal for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 users, and not just PC gamers.

But if you are going to use this as part of your work setup too, there's a USB-C input here. That means with a single cable you can push video from a laptop or tablet to the 4K display, which in return gives up to 75W of power. And with the extra USB ports at the back, you can also leave peripherals like USB receivers for keyboards and mice connected all the time. The monitor even comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.

Besides this monitor, we've covered so many excellent deals during this Black Friday weekend, which you can check out here. There are many discounted consoles, games and accessories. But don't miss out on the other deals that we share throughout the day on our Jelly Deals Twitter feed, covering both gaming and tech for all the different platforms. And we also share PlayStation 5 stock updates there too.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Emad Ahmed avatar

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Emad Ahmed is a freelance writer covering games (among other things) and what they say about our world. His desk usually has one stack of unplayed games and another of unread books.

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch