This big 4K monitor from Lenovo with FreeSync and a USB hub is just £300 from John Lewis

Lenovo make some excellent monitors, whether they're for casual users, gamers or professional work environments.

This Lenovo L32p-30 is a huge 4K monitor that's perfect for everyone, and is currently on sale for £299.99 at John Lewis during their Black Friday sale. That's £100 off the RRP listed on Lenovo's own website.

Lenovo L32p-30 4K monitor - £299.99 from John Lewis

Because it's an IPS panel, you're going to get great viewing angles, which is ideal for a 32-inch screen as you can easily have friends and family around to watch or play something. And it's also quite accurate when displaying colours thanks to a 90 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

With both HDMI and DisplayPort, you can connect two devices here at once. If it's a games console, the AMD FreeSync support will ensure you won't see much frame tearing or screen judder, ideal for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 users, and not just PC gamers.

But if you are going to use this as part of your work setup too, there's a USB-C input here. That means with a single cable you can push video from a laptop or tablet to the 4K display, which in return gives up to 75W of power. And with the extra USB ports at the back, you can also leave peripherals like USB receivers for keyboards and mice connected all the time. The monitor even comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.

