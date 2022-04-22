This ASUS TUF 144Hz gaming monitor is down to just £169

One of the biggest upgrades you can make to your gaming setup is changing to a high refresh rate panel, as your games will look smoother and feel more immersive and response as you play.

The ASUS TUF VG249Q gaming monitor fits the bill perfectly, and it's currently available for £169 from Amazon. That's nearly a fifth off its usual RRP, saving you £40.

It's a full HD IPS panel, so you'll be getting great viewing angles at a familiar resolution supported by all consoles and PCs. But the star of the show is the 144Hz refresh rate.

With AMD FreeSync support, the games you play will look incredibly smooth, particularly online multiplayer games that prioritise performance over visuals. The new generation of consoles also support this, with high framerate modes on titles like Fortnite and Call of Duty making this an ideal monitor, where you'll be able to see more of the action, so long as your reflexes can keep up. With a 1ms panel response time, the monitor should be able to handle all of these games.

ASUS have also integrated its extreme low motion blur technology, ensuring there's as little ghosting as possible when you play competitive multiplayer games.

The stand is also user-friendly, allowing you to swivel, tilt and pivot the monitor, as well as letting you adjust its height. For connectivity, there's both a DisplayPort and HDMI port, as well as a D-sub port and 3.5mm audio jack.

