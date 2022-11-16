This 4K IPS monitor from Samsung is less than £200 right now

If you're after a true next-gen gaming setup and want to enjoy all the visual delights that new GPUs and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles offer, you'll want to opt for a 4K monitor.

Samsung have been making excellent TVs and monitors for years, and this UR55 model is a 4K IPS panel available for just £199 from Amazon right now. That's £50 off the previous retail price. In fact, we covered this exact display back in March and thought it was a great deal at £249. Now you have even less of an excuse to upgrade your setup.

Of course, 4K is being pushed as the new visual standard, and many games for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have 'visual quality' modes which push 4K resolution to displays. And because it's an IPS panel, you'll experience wide viewing angles without having to sit straight in front of the monitor.

And with a 60Hz refresh rate, you can opt for those 'performance' modes offered by the latest games where speed and high frame rates are prioritised instead. With AMD FreeSync support, you don't have to worry about seeing any screen tearing as the panel will deliver smooth gameplay images. There's also HDR10 support, so you can see greater detail in both games and movies.

What's weird is how manufacturers limit how much you can connect to a display sometimes. But Samsung have included two HDMI ports and also a DisplayPort, so you can leave consoles, PCs and other devices connected without having to reach to switch things around all the time. There's even a picture-in-picture mode, something often found in pricier displays.

