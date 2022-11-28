This 27" gaming monitor from Dell with a 165Hz refresh rate is just £129 today

Dell have had some pretty good deals this Black Friday across a range of products, such as laptops and monitors- and they are extending their deals for Cyber Monday today.

The company currently has this excellent G2722HS monitor with a 1080p panel and a 165Hz refresh rate available for just £129 this Black Friday weekend. This makes it one of the cheapest high refresh rate monitors we've come across.

It's a big 27-inch display with an IPS panel. This means it has great viewing angles and is ideal if there's more than one person sitting in front of it, as you won't experience that weird colour shift you get with traditional TN display. And its 1080p resolution is great for gaming with PCs, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

The killer feature here is the blazing 165Hz refresh rate. If you're into fast-paced multiplayer games like Fortnite, Doom Eternal, DOTA 2 and Call of Duty, the display will be able to keep up with the action. This is epecially true if you have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series console, as there's AMD FreeSync Premium built in. However, there's also G-Sync here too, so if you're using an Nvidia card and want to experience minimal tearing and smoother images, this is the right monitor for you.

You can also use this for work and play thanks to the multiple ports here. There are two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort and a headphone jack. Dell even includes a DisplayPort and HDMI cable, which isn't often the case with most monitors from other manufacturers.

Keep up with the latest deals we post during the Cyber Monday here, as there are many discounts across a whole range of products. And there's always our Jelly Deals Twitter page where we share discounts we find throughout the day on gaming and tech items, including stock info for PlayStation 5 consoles.