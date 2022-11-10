If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This 1080p monitor from AOC with a 144Hz refresh rate is under £170 at Box

Also available at CCL.
AOC are one of the smaller companies when it comes to computer monitors, but they also put out some of the best displays at really good prices.

The Taiwanese company has made great gaming monitors for many years now, and the AOC 24G2U/BK is a great 1080p esports display. It's currently available for £169.99 from Box, and also from CCL.

At 24 inches, 1080p is still a great resolution, especially as it allows you to opt for visual settings and see greater detail. This is especially handy not just for PC gamers, but also those of us with Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 consoles. And the IPS panel will offer great viewing angles and image clarity.

However, the star here is the 144Hz refresh rate. You'll already know if this is what you're after, especially if you spend most of your time in Doom Eternal, Halo Infinite, Call of Duty and DOTA 2, games that are better optimised for high frame rates. It'll help you see more of the action during online battles. There's also a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium support. This means you'll see little frame tearing and smoother visuals when playing games at high frame rates.

For connectivity you have both HDMI and DisplayPort options, so you can use two devices with this monitor at your setup. This is great if you're using a PC or laptop as there's a built-in USB hub. That means you can keep small USB devices like mouse and keyboard receivers out of sight and out of mind.

There are already Black Friday discounts on many products from different retailers. Check out our early deals guide to see the best discounts so far. But also keep tabs on our Jelly Deals Twitter feed where we share the best deals throughout the day.

