There's a Mario Kart Tag Heuer luxury watch for £21k

Tick Tock Clock.
News by Victoria Kennedy
You've raced over the tops of oversized clock faces in Mario Kart 8, and now things are coming full circle. Yes, Nintendo has revealed a new collaboration with luxury watch brand TAG Heuer.

As shared via Nintendo of America's own Twitter, this latest foray into the world of Mario inspired timepieces introduces us to two new watches.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, third wave teaser.

The first is the standard Chronograph, which is limited to 3000 pieces. This watch features several Mario Kart references across its face, including icons of Power Stars and the like where you would usually see the date showing up. Meanwhile, the Mario Kart logo can be seen etched on the back.

The second watch unveiled is the Chronograph Tourbillon model, which is limited to 250 pieces. This watch has a "distinctive black polished ceramic bezel" and features a "skeletonised tri-compax dial showcasing moving Mario Kart elements" which include a Bullet Bill.

However, while these watches may be nice to look at, they do not come cheap. The Chronograph will set you back £3550.00 while the Chronograph Tourbillon model comes in at an eye-watering £21,250.

Those still keen to purchase one, however, will be able to snaffle up the Chronograph from 20th October. Meanwhile, you can register your interest for the Chronograph Tourbillon model via TAG Heuer.

Elsewhere in Mario Kart news, the third wave of DLC tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are due to release this 'holiday season'. While many of the courses are still under wraps, we do know this wave will bring with it Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS.

