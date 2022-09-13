Peach Gardens and Merry Mountain coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC

The third wave of DLC tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have been announced, at least in part.

Coming this holiday season, the eight new tracks will include Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour, offering a snow filled and festive vibe for the time of year. In addition to this, Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS will also be made available on this wave's release.

You can see a little sneak preview of these two courses below.

Watch on YouTube Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, third wave teaser.

For those keeping track (no pun intended, but a happy accident all the same), the announcement of these courses is in keeping with earlier Mario Kart 8 leaks.

Therefore, it should be easy to surmise the other six yet to be announced courses that will also be coming to Wave 3.